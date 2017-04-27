Airbus Still Struggling to Hit Delivery Targets

European plane maker Airbus faces another year of scrambling to meet full-year delivery targets after falling behind in the first three months because of problems with a key engine supplier.

Deutsche Bank Woos Back Clients as It Recovers From Torrid Year

Deutsche Bank made progress winning back clients who fled over capital concerns as it recovered from a turbulent 2016, but first-quarter profit was muted by debt-trading revenue that lagged behind peers.

Lloyds Profit Lifted by U.K. Economy's Resilience to Brexit

Lloyds Banking Group said its net profit increased in the first quarter of the year as the British economy continued to hold up after the Brexit vote, in the latest sign of the U.K. lender's return to health.

Swiss National Bank Profit Shows Investor Appeal

The Swiss National Bank ran a 7.9 billion Swiss franc profit during the first three months of 2017, underscoring the appeal to investors of one of the few central banks with listed shares.

KKR Swings to Profit on Private Equity Gains

KKR swung to a first-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss, aided by appreciation in its private equity and debt holdings.

Nokia Pegs Comeback to New Gadgets

Nokia is attempting a consumer-electronics comeback. Believing its consumer brand still carries cachet, Nokia is jumping back into the gadgets business.

Nintendo Offers Bright Outlook on Expectations for Switch

Nintendo is forecasting that strong sales of its handheld-hybrid Switch console will lift profits to seven-year highs.

Samsung Notches Highest Quarterly Profit in Three Years

Samsung's flourishing components business helped the South Korean tech giant notch up its highest quarterly profit in more than three years.

Tech Leader Samsung Needs to End Its Old-Fashioned Ways

Samsung Electronics' decision against converting to a holding-company structure is disappointing.

Barnes & Noble Names Demos Parneros as Chief Executive

Barnes & Noble Inc. named Demos Parneros as its new chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes.

