Barnes & Noble Names Demos Parneros as Chief Executive

Barnes & Noble Inc. named Demos Parneros as its new chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes.

Samsung Says It Won't Become a Holding Company

Samsung said it won't adopt a holding-company structure, putting an end to a monthslong corporate-governance review.

Samsung Notches Highest Quarterly Profit in Three Years

Samsung's flourishing components business helped the South Korean tech giant notch up its highest quarterly profit in more than three years.

United Explains How It Handles Overbooked Flights

United Continental Holdings told lawmakers it secured an average of 16 volunteers for every passenger it had to bump from a flight last year, in response to questions about a passenger being dragged off a plane.

PayPal Posts Increased Profit, Revenue

PayPal Holdings Inc. reported strong first-quarter revenue and usage growth on Wednesday along with plans to buy back as much as $5 billion worth of its own stock.

Procter & Gamble's Claim of 'Irresistible Superiority' Baffles Analysts

Under pressure to increase its profits, the maker of laundry detergent and grooming products used the term to describe its strategy.

American Airlines to Raise Pay for Pilots, Flight Attendants

American Airlines Group Inc. wants to raise pay for its pilots and flight attendants to keep up with its rivals.

HSN CEO to Take Reins at Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers International said it has hired HSN Chief Executive Mindy Grossman, in hopes the apparel-industry veteran can help to revive the well-known dieting business.

Raymond James Profit Falls 10% as Legal Settlement Weighs

Raymond James Financial Inc.'s profit fell 10%, missing expectations as charges stemming from a lawsuit involving a failed ski resort weighed on the brokerage's earnings.

Deutsche Boerse Reports Higher 1Q Profit, Announces Share Buyback

Deutsche Boerse reported a 41% rise in net profit for the first quarter, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, and announced plans to buy back shares.

April 27, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)