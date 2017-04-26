Telecoms Lower After AT&T Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined after mixed earnings from AT&T.

Shares of the mobile-phone, Internet and television provider ticked up after it reported losses of wireless and TV subscribers. AT&T said its video business -- the largest in the U.S. after its acquisition of DirecTV -- lost 233,000 customers in the quarter while its cell-phone business lost 348,000 mainstream wireless phone customers.

America Movil, the Mexican cell-phone giant controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, said a price war with AT&T's unit and Spain's Telefonica in the populous nation has eased recently. In a speech,

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said Wednesday he is proposing a new rule-making proceeding to reverse the 2015 rule that reclassified internet providers as common carriers, subjecting them to utility-style FCC oversight.

April 26, 2017 17:42 ET (21:42 GMT)