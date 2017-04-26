TE Connectivity Files 8K - Regulation FD

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) filed a Form 8K - Regulation FD Disclosure - with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2017.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on April 26, 2017 (see information in the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 under "Conference Call and Webcast"). A copy of the slide materials to be discussed at the conference call and webcast is being furnished pursuant to Regulation FD as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference, and the slide materials also can be accessed at the "Investors" section of the Company's website (www.te.com).

The full text of this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1385157/000110465917026104/a17-11631_18k.htm

Any exhibits and associated documents for this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1385157/000110465917026104/0001104659-17-026104-index.htm

April 26, 2017 06:34 ET (10:34 GMT)