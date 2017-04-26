On Our Radar

Motiva Reports Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Motiva Enterprises reported emissions at its massive refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

Continue Reading Below

"The Motiva Port Arthur Refinery experienced a loss of primary containment that resulted in air emissions to atmosphere," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions began Tuesday morning and lasted 12 hours.

The 600,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located 90 miles east of Houston. Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell and Saudi Aramco.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below

April 26, 2017 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)