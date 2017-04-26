Motiva Reports Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery

Motiva Enterprises reported emissions at its massive refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"The Motiva Port Arthur Refinery experienced a loss of primary containment that resulted in air emissions to atmosphere," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It said the emissions began Tuesday morning and lasted 12 hours.

The 600,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located 90 miles east of Houston. Motiva is a joint-venture between Shell and Saudi Aramco.

April 26, 2017 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)