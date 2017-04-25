U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls -- Conference Board

Americans grew less optimistic about the economy in April, but confidence remained high.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its index of consumer confidence fell to 120.3 in April from 124.9 in March. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to fall to 122.2.

Consumers viewed current business conditions and the labor market less favorably than in March and were less optimistic about the short-term prospect for business conditions, employment and income.

The recent rise in optimism came after President Donald Trump's election in November.

