Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose amid optimism about earnings. Netflix, which has struggled to win government approval to operate in China, said it had struck a licensing deal with Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi to air its original content. Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, will dramatically expand its testing efforts by making hundreds of self-driving vehicles available to families and urban commuters in the Phoenix area. Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose to a new high.
rob.curran@dowjones.com
April 25, 2017 16:47 ET (20:47 GMT)