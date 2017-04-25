On Our Radar

Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of tech companies rose amid optimism about earnings. Netflix, which has struggled to win government approval to operate in China, said it had struck a licensing deal with Chinese video-streaming platform iQiyi to air its original content. Waymo, the autonomous car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, will dramatically expand its testing efforts by making hundreds of self-driving vehicles available to families and urban commuters in the Phoenix area. Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose to a new high.

April 25, 2017 16:47 ET (20:47 GMT)