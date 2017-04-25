BOJ Running Simulations on Policy Exit, Deputy Governor Says

The Bank of Japan has been running internal simulations on how it could dial back on its ultra-easy policy, although officials find it too early to share the information with the public because of still-low inflation, a deputy central bank governor said Tuesday.

Central Banks Ponder What to Do With All Their Assets

They've built up their portfolios since the financial crisis. Now comes the even trickier part.

Trump Orders Plan to Cut Corporate Tax Rate to 15%

President Trump has ordered aides to draft a tax plan that slashes the corporate tax rate to 15%, even if that means a loss of revenue and exacerbating the plan's procedural and partisan hurdles.

MetLife Asks Court to Delay Ruling on Its 'Systemically Important' Label

MetLife Inc. on Monday asked an appeals court to delay ruling on a case involving federal oversight of the company pending a review by the Trump administration of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Fed, FDIC Say Wells Fargo 'Remediated Deficiencies' in 2015 Living Will

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve on Monday said Wells Fargo & Co. is back on track for its living-will regulatory assessment.

Choice Act Hearing to Be Weighted Toward Republican Witnesses

Republican lawmakers are enlisting well known critics of financial regulation to bolster their case for overhauling Wall Street rules at the first hearing on the GOP's Financial Choice Act, slated for Wednesday.

IBM Tests Watson Technology to Keep Eye on Traders

International Business Machines is piloting its Jeopardy-winning Watson technology as a tool for catching rogue traders at large financial institutions, executives said in an interview.

U.S. to Ease Financial-Aid Process for Students Affected by Shutdown of Application Tool

The Department of Education moved to ease the burden on tens of thousands students facing extra scrutiny in the financial-aid process because of problems with an online tool that automatically imports information from tax returns into applications for federal student aid.

The U.S. Makes It Easy for Parents to Get College Loans-Repaying Them Is Another Story

The federal Parent Plus loan program has millions of borrowers, many with subprime credit ratings. Its default rate exceeds the rate for U.S. mortgages at the peak of the housing crisis, and the debt is almost impossible to extinguish through bankruptcy.

Former WaMu, IndyMac Employees Still Love Their Failed, Disgraced Banks

Years after the financial crisis, nostalgia grips collapsed banks' ex-workers, who attend reunions, plan picnics and hoard memorabilia-while ignoring the bitter end. 'What happened, happened.'

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)