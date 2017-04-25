Latest on Oil

Oil prices rose in Asian trading Tuesday as bargain hunters sprung into action after further weakness overnight sent futures to their lowest level since late March.

For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Halliburton Helped by Drilling Boost in U.S.

Stepped-up drilling for oil in the U.S. may have global producers on edge about oversupply, but the increased activity in the domestic energy sector is a boon for oil-field services firm Halliburton Co.

Australia Approves Hong Kong Conglomerate's $3 Billion Energy Deal

Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, best known for its jewelry stores, has won Australian government approval for its takeover of gas-and-electricity provider Alinta Energy.

Energy Firms' Financing for Russian Gas Pipeline Stokes EU Fears

European energy firms pledged to pay for half the cost of a natural-gas link from Russia to Germany, supporting a controversial pipeline that is fueling tensions within the European Union.

Pension Funds, Foundation Criticize Southern Co. Executive Compensation

Several public pension funds and a foundation issued an open letter to Southern Co. criticizing executive compensation at the Georgia-based utility and urging shareholders to vote against two board members because of the issue.

Tesla to Double Number of EV Chargers at Stations

Tesla plans to double the number of chargers for its electric cars at its stations globally, after owners complained of long wait times and crowds at popular locations.

Chesapeake Can't Escape $438 Million Bond Award at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s appeal of a $438 million bondholder judgment tied to a disputed 2013 redemption.

China's Xi Urges Trump to Be Cautious Over North Korea

Phone calls between the U.S. leader and his counterparts in China and Japan come amid speculation Pyongyang may launch a nuclear test.

Western Mining Region Pins Hope on Trump, Amid Uncertainty

In Campbell County, Wyo., a mineral-rich swath of the state, the Trump administration has brought a renewed hope, especially as coal's long-term future remains uncertain.

China Diesel Exports Hit Record High in March

China's exports of diesel rose 53% year-on-year in March to 1.9 million tons, a record high, as domestic production continued to outpace demand.

April 25, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)