AT&T Continues to Lose Subscribers

AT&T Inc. continued to shed wireless and television subscribers in the first quarter of the year as cheaper data plans and cord cutting took a toll.

Wells Holders Re-Elect Board but Voice Complaints

Wells Fargo's shareholders voted to re-elect all of the bank's directors, in some cases by slim majorities that reflected persistent unease about the lender's sales-practices scandal last fall.

Coke to Cut 20% of Corporate Staff as It Battles Soda Slump

Coca-Cola's profit and revenue continued to slide in the first quarter of the year as weakness in Latin America flattened volumes, and the soda maker said it would expand its efforts to cut costs.

Regulars Lift McDonald's Sales

The expansion of breakfast offerings as well as Big Mac and beverage promotions helped lift the chain's comparable sales in the first quarter above estimates.

Uber Plans to Test Flying Cars Within Three Years

Uber detailed ambitious plans to take to the skies with flying cars, as the ride-hailing company is reeling from a series of controversies including a lawsuit that could impede its crucial self-driving vehicle initiative.

América Móvil's Profit Jumps on Exchange Gains

Telecommunications company América Móvil SAB increased its net profit nearly eightfold in the first quarter on solid revenue growth and a rebound in the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar that led to hefty foreign exchange gains.

Verizon, AT&T in Billion-Dollar Bidding War for 5G Spectrum

Verizon Communications has topped AT&T's offer for Straight Path Communications, sparking a bidding war over a tiny company that controls a swath of wireless airwaves thought to be at the forefront of next-generation networks.

Google Retools Search Engine to Demote Hoaxes, Fake News

Google is retooling its powerful search engine to prevent sites peddling fake news, hoaxes and conspiracy theories from appearing in its top results.

Thai Man Kills Baby Daughter in

A man in Thailand this week live-streamed himself murdering his baby daughter on Facebook, the latest example of the use of the social-media platform to broadcast disturbing, violent videos.

Tyson Foods to Buy Sandwich Maker AdvancePierre

Tyson agreed to acquire sandwich maker AdvancePierre in a $4.2 billion deal that will broaden the giant meat processor's range of prepared foods.

April 25, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)