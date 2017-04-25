Coke to Cut 20% of Corporate Staff as It Battles Soda Slump

Coca-Cola's profit and revenue continued to slide in the first quarter of the year as weakness in Latin America flattened volumes, and the soda maker said it would expand its efforts to cut costs.

Wells Holders Re-Elect Board but Voice Complaints

Wells Fargo's shareholders voted to re-elect all of the bank's directors, in some cases by slim majorities that reflected persistent unease about the lender's sales-practices scandal last fall.

Regulars Lift McDonald's Sales

The expansion of breakfast offerings as well as Big Mac and beverage promotions helped lift the chain's comparable sales in the first quarter above estimates.

Uber Plans to Test Flying Cars Within Three Years

Uber detailed ambitious plans to take to the skies with flying cars, as the ride-hailing company is reeling from a series of controversies including a lawsuit that could impede its crucial self-driving vehicle initiative.

Google Retools Search Engine to Downplay Hoaxes, Fake News

Google is retooling its powerful search engine to prevent sites peddling fake news, hoaxes and conspiracy theories from appearing in its top results.

Tyson Foods to Buy Sandwich Maker AdvancePierre

Tyson agreed to acquire sandwich maker AdvancePierre in a $4.2 billion deal that will broaden the giant meat processor's range of prepared foods.

Citigroup Holders Back Executive Pay Plan

Citigroup shareholders cast 95% of their votes at the bank's annual meeting in support of its compensation plan for top executives, following a jump in the stock price and a pay cut for Chief Executive Michael Corbat.

Elliott Rejects Arconic's Board Offer, Extending Proxy Fight

Elliott Management rejected a deal proposed by Arconic that was meant to defuse the long-running spat between the aerospace-parts maker and its activist investor, extending their proxy battle.

Yahoo's Marissa Mayer to Make $186 Million From Verizon Deal

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to make some $186 million as a result of the internet company's sale of its core business to Verizon Communications, according to securities filings.

Lockheed Martin Hit By Middle East Charges

Lockheed Martin said it booked almost $200 million in charges on two Middle East contracts in a move that highlights the potential pitfalls of the overseas deals that have been driving growth for U.S. defense contractors.

April 25, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)