Health Care Up Slightly After Mixed Earnings -- Health-Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after mixed earnings. Eli Lilly shares slid after the drug maker said it swung to a loss and cut its profit forecast because of charges related to job cuts. The company said it was working to reduce its cost structure but that severance expenses would eat into unadjusted profit in the year. Shares of Biogen rose after the biotech giant's new spinal-condition drug saw strong demand, even as its key multiple-sclerosis franchise lost ground.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 25, 2017 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT)