China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (1800.HK) said late Tuesday the value of new contracts for January-March rose 40% from a year earlier to 151.31 billion yuan ($22 billion).

The value of new contracts of all businesses from overseas markets for the first-quarter totaled CNY32.13 billion, representing 21% of firm's new contracts value, it added.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2017 22:38 ET (02:38 GMT)