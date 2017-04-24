What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Many tech startups are struggling to survive since investment plunged 30% in 2016, ending a two-year funding frenzy.
Continue Reading Below
Becton Dickinson said it would acquire C.R. Bard for $24 billion, the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers.
Malaysia's 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's IPIC reached a deal over billions of dollars allegedly misappropriated from both state funds.
A surge of money into gold-mining ETFs has led to share-price gyrations, illustrating how index investing can roil trading.
Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since November, providing more fuel to an already hot U.S. housing market.
Several directors at Wells Fargo are at risk of losing re-election at Tuesday's shareholder meeting.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Google's Waymo accused Uber of concealing a project that copies design plans for a laser sensor.
The SEC should replace Obama's fiduciary rule with the agency's own measure, its acting head said.
American Air suspended a flight attendant after a video showed him arguing with a passenger.
A concert promoter sued Prince's estate and former advisers for alleged fraud over a tribute show.
"The Fate of the Furious" again led the weekend box office, with the Universal film earning $38.7 million.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)