What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Many tech startups are struggling to survive since investment plunged 30% in 2016, ending a two-year funding frenzy.

Becton Dickinson said it would acquire C.R. Bard for $24 billion, the latest merger of medical-supplies manufacturers.

Malaysia's 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's IPIC reached a deal over billions of dollars allegedly misappropriated from both state funds.

A surge of money into gold-mining ETFs has led to share-price gyrations, illustrating how index investing can roil trading.

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since November, providing more fuel to an already hot U.S. housing market.

Several directors at Wells Fargo are at risk of losing re-election at Tuesday's shareholder meeting.

Google's Waymo accused Uber of concealing a project that copies design plans for a laser sensor.

The SEC should replace Obama's fiduciary rule with the agency's own measure, its acting head said.

American Air suspended a flight attendant after a video showed him arguing with a passenger.

A concert promoter sued Prince's estate and former advisers for alleged fraud over a tribute show.

"The Fate of the Furious" again led the weekend box office, with the Universal film earning $38.7 million.

April 24, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)