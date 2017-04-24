Tech Higher on Earnings Bets -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as traders bet the sector would thrive in earnings season.

Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said some of the biggest gainers among tech companies could yet generate more returns as they have the most chance of changing the "narrative" investors associate with them in earnings reports. One is Google, which reports earnings later this week.

Medical IT firm Quintiles IMS Holdings struck a deal with Salesforce.com to run its clinical-trial and prescription-drug data through the business-software maker's cloud platform in an effort to integrate its data on a single software platform.

