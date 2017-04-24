Express Scripts Says It Will Lose Anthem in 2020

Express Scripts Holding Co. said Monday it doesn't expect Anthem Inc., its biggest customer, to extend a pharmacy benefits management agreement slated to expire at the end of 2019.

PPG Raises Bid for Akzo Nobel to $26.4 Billion

Paints giant PPG raised its offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel to $26.4 billion, the U.S. firm's third takeover attempt in a two-month long, unsolicited courtship.

MetLife Asks Court to Delay Ruling on Its 'Systemically Important' Label

MetLife Inc. on Monday asked an appeals court to delay ruling on a case involving federal oversight of the company pending a review by the Trump administration of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Fed, FDIC Say Wells Fargo 'Remediated Deficiencies' in 2015 Living Will

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve on Monday said Wells Fargo & Co. is back on track for its living-will regulatory assessment.

Hasbro Passes Mattel in Sales for First Time Since 2000

After years of trailing behind Mattel, Hasbro passed its rival in quarterly revenue for the first time since 2000, highlighting the diverging fortunes of the two toy makers.

Arconic Delays Annual Meeting, Considers Adding Two Elliott Directors

Arconic extended an olive branch to activist investor Elliott Management as it seeks to end a lengthy battle for control of the company that has turned personal and cost its top executive his job.

Energy Firms' Financing for Russian Gas Pipeline Stokes EU Fears

European energy firms pledged to pay for half the cost of a natural-gas link from Russia to Germany, supporting a controversial pipeline that is fueling tensions within the European Union.

T-Mobile's Customer Growth Slows Down

Discount wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc. continued to lure customers away from bigger phone companies but at a slower rate than in previous quarters.

For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Hires Rocket Scientists as It Tries to Catch Up in Driverless Cars

Apple's plan for testing autonomous vehicles calls for putting senior engineers-some with NASA experience-in its cars, a move that suggests the company's technology is still in early phases.

