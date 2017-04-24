Hasbro Passes Mattel in Sales for First Time Since 2000

After years of trailing behind Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc. passed its rival in quarterly revenue for the first time since 2000, highlighting the diverging fortunes of the two toy makers.

Supreme Court Declines to Review GM Ignition Switch Case

The U.S. Supreme Court denied General Motors Co.'s request to review a lower-court ruling that gave some victims' families the power to sue over defective ignition switches, exposing the company to billions of dollars in potential new claims.

Halliburton Helped by Drilling Boost in U.S.

Stepped-up drilling for oil in the U.S. may have global producers on edge about oversupply, but the increased activity in the domestic energy sector is a boon for oil-field services firm Halliburton Co.

Energy Firms' $5.1 Billion Financing for Russia Gas Pipeline Stokes EU Fears

European energy firms pledged to pay for half the cost of a natural-gas link from Russia to Germany, supporting a controversial pipeline that is fueling tensions within the European Union.

Samsung to Issue Galaxy S8 Software Updates After Complaints

Samsung will roll out two patches for its new smartphone after customers complained of red-tinted screens and poor Wi-Fi connections.

Uber Challenges France in Latest European Legal Dispute

Uber Technologies opened a new front in its European legal battles, part of its combative effort to convince governments that it should be regulated as a technology company and not a transportation firm.

Apple Permit Reveals Self-Driving Car Testers With NASA Experience

Apple's plan for autonomous vehicles calls for putting more-senior engineers in all of its cars than some of its rivals are using for road tests, a move that suggests the company is still in the early phases of testing its technology.

Amazon Forms Team to Focus on Driverless Technology

Amazon.com has created a team focused on driverless-vehicle technology to help navigate the retail giant's role in the shake-up of transportation.

Chesapeake Can't Escape $438 Million Bond Award at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s appeal of a $438 million bondholder judgment tied to a disputed 2013 redemption.

Ousted Arconic CEO Kleinfeld Resigns From HP Enterprise Board

Klaus Kleinfeld resigned from the board of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Sunday, his second exit from a public company's board since he was ousted as CEO of Arconic last week.

