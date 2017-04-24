MediaLink Taps Mondelez's Dana Anderson as Marketing Chief

Media and ad consulting firm MediaLink has hired Dana Anderson, a well-regarded marketing executive, as its chief marketing officer.

Ms. Anderson, 62-years-old, is stepping down from Mondelez International, where she has been chief marketing officer since 2014.

Her departure comes as the maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers has been struggling to keep up with the changes in consumers' eating habits.

Ms. Anderson joins MediaLink as the company begins to expand globally by opening an outpost in London. Its expansion plans are a result of its recent decision to be acquired by Ascential PLC, the parent company of the Cannes Lions International Festival.

Ad Age earlier reported on Ms. Anderson's move.

At MediaLink, Ms. Anderson replaces Dee Salomon, who has been named senior vice president and curator in residence.

Founded in 2003, closely held MediaLink employs more than 120 people in the U.S. and had revenue of about $54 million last year, MediaLink said. Its clients have included a wide range of companies such as Time Inc., Condé Nast, Unilever , AT&T and 21st Century Fox.

Mondelez said Ms. Anderson's departure will allow it to "evolve the CMO role as part of the company's larger marketing reinvention." The company has begun a search for her successor.

"Dana has been a creative and change catalyst for our company, and we're deeply appreciative of her many contributions," said Tim Cofer, Mondelez's chief growth officer, in a statement.

Ms. Anderson's departure comes weeks after Bob Rupczynksi, Mondelez's vice president and head of global media, left the food giant for a role at McDonald's Corp.

