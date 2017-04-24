Consumer Companies Up on Earnings, Deal Intrigue -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after earnings reports, deal intrigue and a pro-growth result from the French election.

European consumer-services investment group JAB Holding, which has recently made a string of food-service purchases, said it plans to put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International up for sale. Hasbro rose after the toy maker posted quarterly growth, surpassing rival Mattel's total sales for the first time since 2000, driven by demand for its games and Disney-branded toys.

Kimberly-Clark shares fell with the consumer-products company facing sales declines in most of its developed markets. North American revenue declined across each of its reportable segments and revenue in developed markets outside of North America fell everywhere except its professional unit, which makes up 17% of sales.

FelCor Lodging Trust rallied after the hotelier agreed to a merger with rival RLJ Lodging. Auto makers could see further damage to their franchises wrought by competition from "disruptive" self-driving technology, said Richard Turnill, investment strategist at money manager BlackRock Global, in a note to clients.

