What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The White House has thrust a new set of proposals into talks to avoid shutdown of the government next week, while also seeking to revive a health-care overhaul.

Continue Reading Below

The administration will release a tax-overhaul plan "very soon," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said.

A gunman opened fire on Paris's Champs-Élysées, killing a police officer, just days before France's presidential vote. Officials called the assault a likely terror attack.

French business leaders are urging voters to reject euroskeptic candidates in Sunday's first election round.

Pakistan's high court ordered a criminal probe of Prime Minister Sharif over corruption allegations.

Trump said Iran is "not living up to the spirit" of the nuclear deal, adding to his administration's criticism of the agreement.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GOP Rep. Chaffetz, who heads the House oversight panel, said he may step down before his term ends.

Arkansas was preparing to execute an inmate after its high court cleared the use of lethal-injection drugs.

Australia said it plans to test citizenship applicants on their acceptance of the country's culture.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)