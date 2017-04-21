Tencent to Buy 9.9% Stake in Seasun for US$142.6 Million

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (0700.HK) will acquire a 9.9% stake in Kingsoft Corp. (3888.HK) unit Seasun Holdings Ltd. for US$142.6 million.

Kingsoft said after markets closed Friday that Tencent has agreed to buy a 4.34% stake in Seasun from the online-game developer for US$62.6 million.

It said the Chinese internet giant will pay $80 million for an additional 5.56% stake from other Seasun shareholders, including WestGame Holdings Ltd., United Websoft Inc. and Xiaomi Ventures Ltd.

