France's Two-Round Electoral System Spells Period of Volatility for Markets

Continue Reading Below

For investors, France's two-round electoral system lets them shift bets, reassess polls and scout for bargains. Investors are particularly unsure about who will face off in the second round, promising a flurry of action after this Sunday's vote.

Dow Struggles to Stay Positive

Stocks bounced around the flatline as officials said President Donald Trump would sign three documents Friday to advance his administration's push to reduce tax and regulatory burdens.

Trump To Put Two Dodd-Frank Powers on Hold in Symbolic Move

The Trump administration will put on hold two of its powers under the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law during a 180-day review.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SEC's Acting Chairman Supports New Standard for Brokers Advising Retail Clients

Wall Street's top regulator should craft its own rule governing the advice that stock brokers provide to retail investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chairman said Friday.

Draghi Says ECB Hasn't Seen Evidence of Durable Rise in Eurozone Inflation

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned Friday that the bank has yet to see evidence of a durable rise in eurozone inflation, indicating ECB rate-setters are preparing to leave their policy mix unchanged next week.

Buyers Surge Into Market as Spring Home Buying Season Begins

Existing home sales rebounded in March, as buyers flooded into the market for the spring season and were only partly deterred by a shortage of inventory.

Fed's Kashkari Laments Focus On Fed's Short-Term Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari decried on Friday the intense interest markets and the broader public place on central bank monetary policy decisions.

U.K. Treasury Chief Confident on Reaching Trade Pact With U.S.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond said he is confident the U.K. and the U.S. can strike a wide-ranging free-trade accord once Britain has left the European Union.

G-20 Finance Leaders Don't Dwell on Germany's Trade Surpluses

Group of 20 finance officials didn't dwell on Germany's large current-account surpluses or the exchange rate of the euro at their meeting in the U.S. capital Thursday.

Canada Inflation Decelerated in March

Canada's annual inflation rate slowed sharply in March after two months at or above 2%, in line with a widespread pullback in inflation expectations following a jump in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. election victory last fall.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)