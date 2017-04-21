Italy to Launch 2024 CCTeu and Tap 2022, 2027 BTPs

The Italian Treasury will launch a series of floating-rate notes at an auction on April 27.

The Treasury will also reopen five- and 10-year fixed rate bonds, it said Friday.

The overall offer volume of the auction will be 7.25 billion euros ($7.78 billion) to EUR 8.75 billion.

Below are details of the auction:

Date of auction April 27, 2017

Issue 1.20% April 1, 2022 BTP

Amount on offer EUR2 bln-EUR2.5 bln

Settlement date May 2, 2017

Date of auction April 27, 2017

Issue 2.20% June 1, 2027

Amount on offer EUR2.25 bln-EUR2.75 bln

Settlement date May 2, 2017

Date of auction April 27, 2017

Issue Oct. 15, 2024 CCTeu

Amount on offer EUR3 bln-EUR3.5 bln

Settlement date May 2, 2017

