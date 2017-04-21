Energy Stocks Fall As Oil Slips Below $50-A-Barrel - Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies ticked down as oil futures slipped below the $50-per-barrel level, hurt by renewed glut fears. The Baker Hughes weekly tally of active oil rigs in the U.S. showed another increase Friday. Separately, a report showed that the mining industry, a sector that includes oil and gas, contributed to GDP growth in the final months of last year for the first time since the start of 2015, another sign of increased shale-oilfield activity.
