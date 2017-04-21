Asian Rubber Prices Finish Stronger

Asian rubber prices ended sharply higher Friday, led by huge gains in Tokyo rubber futures.

Continue Reading Below

Tokyo rubber futures maintained their early gains amid a weaker yen and bargain-hunting.

"The markets are back to normal after the April contract adjustment got over," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

Investors sold ahead of that contract's expiration, pushing futures to five-month lows recently.

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for September delivery climbed 6.4% to 216 yen ($1.98) a kilogram.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery rose 395 yuan to settle at CNY14,835 ($2,155) a metric ton.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Rubber Futures

April 21 Change from previous close

Tocom Sep RSS3 Y216.0/Kg Up Y12.9

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY14,835/ton Up CNY395

Sicom Oct RSS3 201.3 US cents/Kg Up 2.2 US cents

Sicom Sep TSR20 161.5 US cents/Kg Up 0.6 US cents

USS May THB68.62-THB68.72/Kg THB67.12-THB67.66/Kg

Write to Vibhuti Agarwal at vibhuti.agarwal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)