Vedanta Shuts Down Talwandi Sabo Power Plant Following Fire Outbreak

Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.LN) said Thursday that a fire outbreak at its Talwandi Sabo Power coal handling plant, in Punjab, India, earlier this week, has resulted in a shut down of all three units of the power plant for around 60 days.

The diversified metals and mining company also said the Jharsuguda-I aluminum smelter plant-1 had a pot outage incident. 228 pots out of the total 608 pots were damaged and taken out of production. The impacted pots will require to be repaired over the next few months, and put back into production, it said.

There were no injuries in either incident, Vedanta said.

Shares at 1305 GMT down 21 pence, or 3.1%, at 693 pence, valuing the company at GBP1.88 billion.

April 20, 2017 09:23 ET (13:23 GMT)