Utilities Lower as Bond Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as bond yields rose for a second straight session.
The plunge in Treasury yields in recent weeks related to political and military risks caused an influx of investors to the utility sector, which had fallen out of favor since a peak in 2016. Nonetheless, several brokerages have noted that utilities remain more expensive by most measures than the other "bond proxy" sector, telecommunications.
April 20, 2017 17:10 ET (21:10 GMT)