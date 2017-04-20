Today's Top Supply Chain and Logistics News From WSJ

Sign up:With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The coal business that dragged down U.S. railroads is lifting up CSX Corp. The carrier reported an uptick in first-quarter net profit, the WSJ's Ezequiel Minaya reports, beating expectations and flexing its pricing power in a changing North American freight market. Revenue rose 9.5% from a year before to $2.87 billion, fueled in part by a 3% rise in coal shipments, much of which was primed for export. Revenue for the coal business soared 31%, a sign of more urgent demand that helped CSX generate a 28% gain in revenue per unit. That strong yield is the result of pricing discipline and restrained capacity that CSX and other railroads imposed during a steep downturn in coal demand. CSX is also getting more competitive with trucks under new chief Hunter Harrison. The carrier's intermodal volume edged up just 1%, but revenue for that truck-rail business rose 7%, another signal that the railroad is gaining pricing leverage.

Australia is trying to solve an unusual trade-balance problem in liquefied-natural-gas. The country's LNG exports are booming, the WSJ's Rob Taylor reports, as plants in the northeast tap deep reserves and push shipments to regional markets such as China and Japan. But the export rush has led to a shortage of gas for domestic consumers and left the heavily-populated eastern seaboard facing blackouts. The country is considering new infrastructure to get LNG moving domestically, including a pipeline that would run almost 1,000 miles from one resource-rich area to an energy-starved western region. The government is talking to energy companies about other fixes, including shipping LNG by ocean from one side of the country to the other. For now, Australia is facing a fundamental trade riddle, with producers finding it more lucrative to sell goods abroad than at home.

The labor market is tightening and transportation companies are feeling the pressure. A Federal Reserve report on U.S. economic activity took a downbeat view of industrial business, the WSJ's Ben Leubsdorf and Sarah Chaney report, writing that "worker shortages and increased labor costs" were restraining growth in sectors including transport, manufacturing and construction. That fits with a report from J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. this week that its labor costs rose in the first quarter even as freight demand remained tepid. The Fed sees competition for labor growing across the country, particularly for low-skilled jobs, and that wages are rising. That's a troubling trend for shipping providers that may now find themselves vying for workers even as business remains relatively flat. The Fed cited one unnamed nationwide freight hauler that says demand is "ho-hum" and that recent improvements in manufacturing indicators weren't pushing freight toward trucks.

New trade tensions are drawing sharp attention to Canada's controversial supply-management system for dairy products. President Donald Trump's warning to Canada to stop protecting its dairy farmers from competition revives U.S. objections that the system that manages dairy prices unfairly restricts imports and harms American producers, the WSJ's Paul Vieira reports. Under the Canadian scheme, prices for dairy products are set based on the average costs of production, while production is controlled through a regulated quota system and competition is blocked by tariffs. The system was a stumbling block in the negotiations toward the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Canada insists it is not harming U.S. farmers, and notes American dairy exports to the country are rising. Dairy-producing states remain angry, however, and even a Canadian think tank says the system raises costs for consumers.

