Tech Higher on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose ahead of major earnings reports.

The largest IT companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Google, are trading at or near records going into earnings season for the sector.

The manager of Australia's Magellan Global Fund argues Facebook will benefit from the increased frequency with which members of its social networks are engaging with them and from its expertise in targeted advertising.

Tesla said it is recalling 53,000 Model S sedan and Model X sport-utility vehicles over an issue with electric-parking brakes that could prevent them from being released.

April 20, 2017 17:17 ET (21:17 GMT)