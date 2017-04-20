Singapore Exchange Third-Quarter Net Profit Down 6.8% at S$83.1 Million

Singapore Exchange Ltd.'s (S68.SG) net profit for the fiscal third quarter fell 6.8% from the previous year, weighed down by lower revenue and a one-time loss from the sale of a stake in the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Net profit for the three months ended March was 83.1 million Singapore dollars (US$59.4 million), compared with S$89.2 million a year earlier, the exchange said in a statement Thursday.

Excluding the one-time loss, net profit was S$87.0 million, it said.

Revenue fell 1.5% to S$202.7 million, and expenses declined 3.4% to S$99.7 million.

Revenue from the company's derivatives business fell 8.5% to S$75.2 million, while the equities and fixed-income business contributed a 1.1% rise in revenue at S$103.1 million.

April 20, 2017 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)