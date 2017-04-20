U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time in Four Weeks

Continue Reading Below

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a low, level suggesting steady job growth.

Stocks Gain on Upbeat Earnings Reports, Steadying Oil Prices

U.S. stock indexes climbed, led by gains in shares of financial and industrial companies.

Conference Board's Indicators Index Rises Again

The Conference Board's basket of leading economic indicators logged its third consecutive monthly increase in March, rising 0.4%, to 126.7.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Germany's Schäuble Urges Governments to Implement Economic Reforms

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble called on the world's governments to boost their competitiveness through economic reforms rather than relying on rising debt and easy money from central banks.

Fed's Powell Open to Tweaking Postcrisis Rules

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said supervisors were nearing a point where they could look at the so-called living wills of banks every two years, instead of annually.

Philadelphia Fed: Manufacturing Expands at Slower Clip

A measure of business conditions in the mid-Atlantic states suggested manufacturing activity continued to expand in April but at a slower pace than earlier this year, as firms said they were less optimistic.

Trump Signals Provide Comfort to Central Bankers, Finance Ministers

The Trump administration appears unlikely to upend decades of global financial cooperation by scorning the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a source of comfort to central bankers and finance ministers gathering this week in Washington.

Surge for Le Pen is Fueled by French Industrial Decline

Far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen has surged in industrial cities like Amiens, where Whirlpool's decision to close a factory has helped the candidate tap into voter anger with the European Union and political elite.

China Shakes Up Financial Regulators in Scramble for Stability

Trying to ensure financial-system stability as a pivotal party gathering nears, Beijing has removed three of its four top financial-industry regulators over the past year or so as it also tightens the reins on banks, brokerages and insurers.

Brazil's 12-Month Inflation Rate Slowed Through Mid-April

Brazil's 12-month inflation rate slowed to 4.41% through mid-April, the country's statistics agency said Thursday, below the central point of the central bank's target range.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)