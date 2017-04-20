Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Continue Reading Below

Verizon Communications is struggling to hold on to customers and get them to pay a premium for its service. It posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa's profit tumbled 75% in the most recent quarter as it booked charges related to the reorganization of its Europe business, though revenue rose more than expected amid robust growth in payments and cross-border volume and processed transactions.

Bill O'Reilly to Exit Fox News With Payout of About $25 Million

Bill O'Reilly will exit Fox News with a severance package valued at about $25 million, a person familiar with the matter said, after he was forced out in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GM Ceases Venezuela Operations After Plant Is Seized

General Motors became the latest multinational company to exit what used to be South America's most lucrative consumer market, following the seizure of its plant linked to a court case.

Wal-Mart Brings Price War to Groceries

Wal-Mart's fight to defend its low-cost reputation is helping to extend the longest food-price decline in decades.

Deutsche Bank Fined $157 Million Over Alleged Violations

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $157 million in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged violations of rules on foreign-exchange trading and proprietary trading.

Tesla Recalls Model S and Model X Vehicles Over Faulty Parking Brakes

Tesla Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 53,000 Model S sedan and Model X sport-utility vehicles over an issue with electric-parking brakes that could prevent them from being released.

CFPB Sues Mortgage Servicer Ocwen, Alleging It Botched Basic Services

State and federal regulators sued Ocwen Financial Corp., alleging that the leading nonbank mortgage-servicing company harmed thousands of customers by botching basic services.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Activist Investor Marcato Seeks Ouster of Buffalo Wild Wings CEO

Activist investor Marcato Capital Management is turning up the heat in its fight with Buffalo Wild Wings, calling on the restaurant chain to replace its chief executive.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)