ABB Sales Edged Down at Start of 'Transitional Year'

Swiss engineering and power-grid company's first-quarter revenue fell slightly to $7.85 billion on year, although net income rose on the divestment of its high-voltage cable business.

Publicis Dragged Down by Loss of U.S. Accounts

French ad company reports a drop in underlying revenue in the first quarter, but chief executive says underlying sales in the second quarter should show improvement.

Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser

The ad-blocking feature, which could be switched on by default within Chrome, would filter out certain online ad types deemed to provide bad experiences for users as they move around the web.

New Rival for Sapphire Reserve, Platinum Rewards Cards

U.S. Bancorp plans on May 1 to launch a premium card geared toward high spenders and millennials, adding to the threats facing American Express in a card category where it was until recently unrivaled,

Facebook Aims to Connect Directly to Your Brain

The company's Building 8 division for several months has been working on a "brain-computer interface" that could help people type 100 words a minute from their minds-about five times faster than we type from our smartphones, Regina Dugan says.

Ousted Arconic CEO Sent Vague Threat to Hedge-Fund Boss

The letter that cost Klaus Kleinfeld his job as chief executive of aerospace-parts maker Arconic Inc. contained a vague threat toward the billionaire whose hedge fund had been campaigning for Mr. Kleinfeld's ouster.

Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Chicago Suburb

Equipment giant Caterpillar Inc., after decades in the central Illinois city of Peoria, said it is moving its headquarters to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, in closer proximity to a commuter railroad and O'Hare International Airport.

Alcoa to Close New York Headquarters

Alcoa Corp. plans to close its global headquarters in New York and seven other administrative offices within 18 months in a bid to shave $5 million a year in overhead costs.

Woodside Quarterly Revenue Dented by Storms, Rainfall

A decline in production thanks to bad weather and a buildup in inventory weighed on Woodside Petroleum's first-quarter revenue, although the Australian energy firm stuck with its output target for the year.

Rio Tinto Scales Back Copper Production Target

The Anglo-Australian miner has scaled back its target for copper output this year, but has held to its guidance for iron ore.

