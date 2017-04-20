Consumer Companies Higher on Cyclical Rebound -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors.

New weekly jobless claims rose for the first time in a month, but remained consistent with an expanding jobs market.

In a letter to shareholders, activist fund Marcato Capital Management called for the resignation of Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Executive Sally Smith and reiterated a demand for board seats as it pushes the company to franchise more stores, boost profit margins and increase sales. The call comes after a successful campaign by one of the most prominent activist funds, Elliott Management, to oust Arconic Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.

