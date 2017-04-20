Atlas Copco Takes Full Control of Taiwanese Exhaust Management Business

Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) said Thursday it is buying the remaining 45% share of CSKT Inc., a joint venture in Taiwan that sells and services gas abatement and chemical delivery systems, for an undisclosed sum.

The provider of sustainable productivity solutions bought a 55% stake in CSKT with the acquisition in 2016 of CSK Inc., the South Korean exhaust management company.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the second quarter 2017, Atlas said.

