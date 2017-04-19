Japan's Exports Rise 12% in March

Japanese exports rose more sharply than expected in March, as overseas demand continues to make up for lackluster domestic consumption to fuel the economy's recovery.

New Zealand Inflation Picks Up

Inflation in New Zealand accelerated to the fastest pace since September 2011, though some economists think the gains will be short-lived.

Hearing on GOP Plan to Overhaul Dodd-Frank, CFPB Set for Next Week

The Republicans' blueprint for revamping the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set for a hearing next week, kicking off what is likely to be a fierce debate over loosening regulations for Wall Street.

Volcker Open to Tweaking Dodd-Frank, but Not the Volcker Rule

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, known as a champion of postcrisis financial rules, said Wednesday he was open to making some changes to the Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law-but not his namesake rule.

Investors Welcome a Break From Punishing Oil Price Swings

U.S. oil prices are trading in the tightest range in nearly 14 years, helping those stocks and bonds that tend to suffer when crude turns volatile.

Fed Beige Book: Modest Wage Growth Is Broadening

A tightening labor market is putting broader pressure on wages as U.S. firms increasingly report trouble filling low-skilled jobs, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

Bank Regulator Rips Its Own Supervision of Wells Fargo Sales Practices

A national bank regulator blamed itself for failing to catch questionable sales practices at Wells Fargo for years before a national scandal last fall.

Fischer: Fed Can Tighten Policy Without Roiling Overseas Markets

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer on Wednesday expressed optimism that the Federal Reserve can continue to gradually tighten policy in the U.S. without roiling overseas markets in ways seen in the 2013 "taper tantrum."

ECB Officials Warn Against Dialing Back Stimulus Too Soon

Top European Central Bank officials cautioned against reducing the bank's monetary stimulus too soon, suggesting the ECB will hold course at its policy meeting next week despite signs of strength in the eurozone economy.

ECB's Praet Offers No Hints on Policy, Says Recovery Gaining Steam

The European Central Bank's top economist said the near-term outlook for the European Union economy is looking up, in comments that declined to offer a view on what is next for monetary policy.

April 19, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)