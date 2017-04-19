Fed Beige Book: Modest Wage Growth Is Broadening

A tightening labor market is putting broader pressure on wages as U.S. firms increasingly report trouble filling low-skilled jobs, according to a new Federal Reserve report.

S&P 500 Stabilizes as Investors Parse Earnings Reports

The S&P 500, bond yields and the dollar rose Wednesday as investors parsed another round of corporate earnings reports.

ECB Officials Warn Against Dialing Back Stimulus Too Soon

Top European Central Bank officials cautioned against reducing the bank's monetary stimulus too soon, suggesting the ECB will hold course at its policy meeting next week despite signs of strength in the eurozone economy.

Labour Backs a U.K. Snap Election That It Might Regret

Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from the House of Commons to hold an early election in June, supported by an opposition Labour Party that could be facing one of its worst national defeats in decades.

IMF Warns High Corporate Debt Could Threaten Financial Stability

U.S. corporate debt has ballooned on cheap credit to levels exceeding those prevailing just before the 2008 financial crisis, a potential threat to financial stability, the International Monetary Fund warned.

Investors' Nightmare Scenario Is Taking Shape in French Election

With the start of the French election just days away, investors are contemplating their nightmare scenario: a choice between far-left and far-right candidates.

Rosengren: Fed Should Begin Balance-Sheet Reduction 'Relatively Soon'

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the U.S. central bank should begin the process of shrinking its massive holdings of cash and securities 'relatively soon.'

Bank Regulator Rips Its Own Supervision of Wells Fargo Sales Practices

A national bank regulator blamed itself for failing to catch questionable sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co. for years before a national scandal last fall.

Oil Prices Lower on EIA Supply Data

Crude prices turned lower Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline supplies rose for the first time since February.

Bond Markets Send Jitters, But Is Anyone Listening?

Bonds have rallied sharply in the past six weeks, but other assets appear unfazed. Political jitters and positioning explain some of the moves, but it also leaves the possibility that investors should be more worried about the future.

