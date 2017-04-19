Morgan Stanley Trades Its Way Past Goldman

Morgan Stanley rode a boost in debt trading to surpass rival Goldman Sachs and join other big Wall Street firms in posting strong results to start the year.

Fifth Street Asset Management to Explore Sale

Specialty lender Fifth Street Asset Management is exploring a sale amid a deterioration in its loan portfolio and management turnover.

U.S. Bancorp Profit Rises, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp said profit and revenue increased in the first quarter, but executives warned that demand for some loans was sluggish.

BlackRock Managed Assets Continue to Rise

BlackRock Inc. posted increases in everything from revenue to assets in the first quarter, but the world's largest asset manager wasn't immune from the dynamics causing headaches for many in its industry.

Bank Regulator Rips Its Own Supervision of Wells Fargo Sales Practices

A national bank regulator blamed itself for failing to catch questionable sales practices at Wells Fargo for years before a national scandal last fall.

Former Harvard Money Whiz Tries to Regain His Edge

Jack Meyer trounced rivals when he ran Harvard's endowment in the 1990s. But as a hedge-fund manager, he is struggling. His Convexity Capital Management has lost $1 billion of its clients' money in recent years as once reliable options trades backfired.

Activist Investor Seeks to Replace CEO, Director at Taubman Centers

Activist investor Jonathan Litt's hedge fund called for mall operator Taubman Centers to replace its CEO and lead director on the company's board at Taubman's annual meeting later this year.

IMF Warns High Corporate Debt Could Threaten Financial Stability

U.S. corporate debt has ballooned on cheap credit to levels exceeding those prevailing just before the 2008 financial crisis, a potential threat to financial stability, the International Monetary Fund warned.

IMF Cautions Against Rolling Back Financial Regulation

Policy makers have made impressive progress in strengthening the global financial regulatory system, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, saying a regulatory rollback would be a mistake.

New Retirement Rules No Hurdle for Morgan Stanley's Brokerage

Morgan Stanley played down the effects of the Labor Department's fiduciary rule, which requires brokers to put the interests of retirement savers ahead of their own, as the bank said broker attrition has been low and the brokerage has been better able to retain and find talent.

