T-Mobile's SyncUp Drive Gets Roadside Assistance

T-Mobile's latest freebie is roadside assistance, which is now included with the carrier's SyncUp Drive connected car subscription.

In addition to a Wi-Fi hotspot and vehicle diagnostics, the $150 device will now also get you membership in the Allstate Motor Club roadside assistance program, which covers towing costs up to $100 per year in addition to a few other sundry benefits like trip interruption insurance and discounted Carfax vehicle history reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, T-Mobile CEO John Legere said roadside assistance was the most requested feature from SyncUp customers.

T-Mobile first offered SyncUp Drive last fall. The Wi-Fi hotspot plugs into a vehicle's on-board diagnostic port (OBD), where it can also access vehicle data to provide driving behavior analysis, speed alerts, location monitoring, and diagnostics.

T-Mobile didn't announce whether or not it will share your driving data with Allstate, but car insurance carriers are increasingly offering consumers discounted rates on their insurance plans in exchange for installing devices in their cars that track driving patterns, so T-Mobile could offer to hand over some of your driving data to Allstate in exchange for further disounts or freebies.

Of course, if you already have roadside assistance and don't want T-Mobile to track your driving habits, $150 is a lot to spend on what amounts to a mobile hotspot that only works in your car. So the carrier is offering the SyncUp Drive device for just $48 if you spread the payments out over two years, which amounts to $2 per month on top of the cost of the accompanying mobile internet plan.

