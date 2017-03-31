On Our Radar

Boeing's newest, largest Dreamliner jet makes first test flight

A Boeing 787-10 is moved from the tarmac after a ceremony celebrating the rollout of Boeing's newest Dreamliner at the Boeing South Carolina plant in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Randall Hill (Copyright Reuters 2017)

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (Reuters) - Boeing Co's newest and largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10, took off successfully on its first flight on Friday, kicking off a flight test program for the high-tech jet.

The plane, which sells for $312.8 million at list price and rounds out a family of three carbon-fiber composite Dreamliners, is being built exclusively at Boeing's factory in North Charleston, South Carolina. The facility is Boeing's only jetliner assembly factory outside of Washington state.

(Reporting by Harriet McLeod in North Charleston and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)