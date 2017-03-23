Watch Live: Day Four of Hearing for Trump Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch

PricewaterhouseCoopers settles with MF Global over collapse

Features Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

NEW YORK –  PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has settled a $3 billion lawsuit in which the bankruptcy administrator of MF Global Holdings Ltd accused the auditor of malpractice that led to the collapse of the brokerage run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine.

Terms were not disclosed, but the case was "settled to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," representatives for PwC and the administrator said in separate statements on Thursday.

The accord ends a trial that had begun on March 7 in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)