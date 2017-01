Mercedes-Benz, part of Germany's Daimler , has begun a recall of 3,236 of its Sprinter Classic cars in Russia because of possible problems with the vehicle's front wheels, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The agency said it had received notification from Mercedes-Benz and that the recall affected Sprinter Classic cars sold between February and December 2016.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)