Atlassian Buys Trello for $425 Million

Online collaboration and project management (PM) are growing increasingly intertwined in business tech. Enterprise software company Atlassian today announced the first acquisition carrying that trend into 2017, buying Trello for $425 million.

Trello is an intuitively designed, highly visual collaboration and PM app that uses Kanban-style management of virtual sticky notes and digital whiteboards. In a deal of $360 million in cash and the remainder in restricted shares, Atlassian will acquire and integrate Trello into its entire suite of enterprise apps and services.

Trello already integrates with Atlassian HipChat and, in addition to lauching a new version of that integration, Atlassian also plans to integrate Trello's visual project collaboration into Confluence, its BitBucket code collaboration software, and its flagship Atlassian JIRA software development project tracking platform. The new integrations will all be available in the Atlassian Marketplace.

"There is no silver bullet for teamwork. Teams have diverse ways of working and require a broad set of tools that adapt to their specific needs. Trello has built an incredibly sticky and useful product for organizing nearly any type of information simply and quickly. The addition of Trello will be a great complement to our existing portfolio of team collaboration software," said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian, in a news release on the acquisition.

Trello will also remain as standalone software once the transaction closes. The deal is expected to close in Q3 2017.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.