Broadcom nears deal for Symantec's enterprise business

The technology firm Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise business.

The talks are still a work in progress, but a person close to the matter told The Wall Street Journal a deal could be completed as early as Thursday, at a price tag of about $10 billion.

Broadcom has been on the hunt for deals since President Trump, in March 2018, blocked its $117 billion bid for Qualcomm because of national security concerns. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States said Broadcom had violated its rules “on at least three separate occasions,” including trying to relocate its headquarters to the U.S. without providing proper notice to the committee.

Months later, Broadcom purchased CA Technologies for $18.9 billion as part of its new strategy -- rolling up a bunch of enterprise software companies. Broadcom has also been linked to the infrastructure software company Tibco, which in 2014 was acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $4.3 billion.

Symantec is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020 following Thursday's closing bell. Shares were up more than 14 percent ahead of the opening bell.