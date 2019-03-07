Attorney Harmeet Dhillon: Twitter execs 'fully aware' of inappropriate suspensions

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is admitting mistakes were made while banning conservative voices, but that disclosure is being met with resistance from some skeptics.

Civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon accused Twitter of being "fully aware" of inappropriate suspensions.

In an interview on FOX Business’s "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast," Dhillon alleged, “I have personally written to the general counsel and informed her of suspensions that are inappropriate under their rules of a client of mine on two occasions. I never got a response.”

Dorsey, along with Twitter’s chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde, addressed the claims of censoring conservatives on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. Dorsey admitted the social media platform may have acted too quickly.

“We would fully admit that we were probably way too aggressive when we first saw this as well and made mistakes,” he said on Tuesday.

Dhillon called this mea-culpa "kind of fake" saying, "They are fully aware of this happening, I know that from my personal experience. It’s disappointing to see business leaders lie like that, but they are aware of the issue.”

She also accused other social media companies of regularly censoring users.

“Twitter and Facebook and Google will ban speech if it offends, or may offend an entire category of people. That’s censorship. That’s China–style censorship and it does not belong in America,” Dhillon added.

FOX Business reached out to Twitter for a statement in response to Dhillon's claims, but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.