Apple pulls rival products from stores ahead of launch: report
The move impacts brands such as Bose Corp., Sonos Inc. and Logitech International SA
Ahead of an expected launch for its new iPhone, speaker and headphones, Apple Inc. has stopped selling rival products in its retail stores, Bloomberg reported.
Continue Reading Below
The move, which reportedly happened "at the end of last month" for its online store, impacts brands such as Bose Corp., Sonos Inc. and Logitech International SA.
Bloomberg added that Apple retail employees were told to remove the products from its physical stores in "recent days."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|116.50
|+3.48
|+3.08%
|SONO
|SONOS INC
|15.64
|+0.14
|+0.90%
|LOGI
|LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|80.77
|+2.99
|+3.84%
APPLE SUES RECYCLING COMPANY FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING DEVICES IT WAS HIRED TO SCRAP
Despite selling competing products, Apple has long sold headphones and speakers from other makers in its stores.
Apple is expected to announce its own branded over-the-ear headphones shortly, perhaps as soon as this month, when it is expected to unveil the next iPhone. Apple sells over-the-ear headphones from its Beats subsidiary, which it purchased in 2014.
In September, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6, as well as new versions of its iPad.
In its most recent quarterly results, Apple confirmed the next iPhone would be delayed.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|116.50
|+3.48
|+3.08%
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|3,199.20
|+74.20
|+2.37%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,482.83
|+27.23
|+1.87%
In addition to the new over-the-ear headphones, Apple is expected to show off a new, smaller version of its HomePod smart speaker, which competes with Amazon's Echo devices and Google's Home and Nest speakers.
TIM COOK REMEMBERS STEVE JOBS 9 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH
The move to replace competitors' products in its stores is not without precedent, Bloomberg added. In 2014, Fitbit Inc.'s products were removed after Apple unveiled its Apple Watch and devices from Bang & Olufsen were taken off store shelves earlier this year.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS
FOX Business has reached out to Apple with a request for comment on this story.
Shares of Sonos were falling 2% in early Tuesday trading, while Logitech shares were down 6%.