Nike suspends endorsement deal with Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct lawsuits

Deshaun Watson’s partnership with Nike was suspended Wednesday amid a wave of sexual misconduct accusations against the Houston Texans star, the company confirmed.

Nike’s decision comes as two women came forward publicly and put their name to at least two of the 22 lawsuits that have been filed against the NFL quarterback.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

CNBC first reported Nike's decision to suspend Watson.

Ashley Solis said at a news conference Tuesday held by her lawyer Tony Buzbee and his firm that she is "Jane Doe No. 1." Solis claimed Watson acted inappropriately during a session in March 2020.

"I'm a survivor of assault and harassment. Deshaun Watson is my assaulter and my harasser," she said. "I replay the incident over and over in my head as if I'm trying to wake up for some horrible nightmare -- only that nightmare is real."

Another attorney at Buzbee’s firm read a separate letter from another accuser. The woman, who was not present, was revealed to be Lauren Baxley. The woman gave permission for her letter to Watson to be read out loud to the media.

"Every boundary, from professional and therapeutic to sexual and degrading, you crossed or attempted to cross," the letter read.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said in a subsequent statement that Solis was trying to get a $100,000 payment before filing the lawsuit. Buzbee dismissed the notion in a follow-up statement Tuesday night and tried to shine light back on the alleged victims.

Houston police are investigating at least one complaint filed against Watson. The NFL is also investigating the allegations.