The Property Man

Trump pressuring NFL over 'massive tax breaks'
President Trump weighed in on NFL team owners profiting from massive tax breaks on Twitter.
President Trump weighed in on NFL team owners profiting from massive tax breaks on Twitter.
U.S. Concealed Carry Associations president Tim Schmidt argues that the Las Vegas shooting could have been ‘just as deadly’ had the shooter not have the bump stocks.
Bob Massi tours the stunning Arizona compound
Bob Massi hits the campus of Arizona State University to find out
Bob Massi tours the luxury desert home
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dos and don'ts to keep in mind
Check the rules before it's too late
Propaganda campaign launched against resident who questioned community maintenance
Bob Massi breaks down what you need to know
Wounded veteran Mary Herrera shows Bob Massi her life-changing home
Advertisement