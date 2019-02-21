Kraft Heinz discloses SEC subpoena, stock tanks

The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Kraft Heinz in October over the firm’s accounting policies, it disclosed on Thursday, causing the food and beverage company’s stock to tank in after-hours trading after ending the Thursday session little changed. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest shareholder.

The investigation by the SEC centers on Kraft’s policies related to procurement, including its agreements with vendors, according to a disclosure included in the Chicago-based firm’s fourth quarter earnings statement.

“Following this initial SEC document request, the company together with external counsel launched an investigation into the procurement area,” Kraft said. “As a result of findings from the investigation, the company recorded a $25 million increase to costs of products sold as an out of period correction.”

The conglomerate also said it is improving “internal controls to mitigate the likelihood of this occurring in the future.” Kraft does not expect the investigation to affect current or previous quarterly earnings statements.

In the three months through December, sales at Kraft grew slightly to $6.9 billion, while earnings fell to 84 cents per share – both less than analyst expectations.