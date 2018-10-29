Amazon rips off Americans, bolsters China: Former Trump campaign aide

Americans are picking up the tab for China and Amazon to rake in copious amounts of money through a little-known tax loophole, according to Curtis Ellis, a former Trump campaign trade and jobs adviser.

Ellis said the e-commerce giant is using an exception under the U.S customs “de minimis” rule that allows for articles worth less than $800 to be exempt from customs duties.

“Amazon uses this loophole to import virtually everything under $800 … duty-free,” Ellis told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday.

“They’ll buy 100,000 sweaters from Scotland or Ireland or China, probably China, and park them in a warehouse in Tijuana. Then when you and Ashley and a million other people press purchase now, place your order, they break up those 100,000 sweaters into one package, one package, one package and ship them into the country as if they were bought by one person on one day and Amazon had nothing to do with it.”

Amazon is also exploiting the Universal Postal Union Treaty, he said, which makes it cheaper to ship packages internationally.

“It subsidizes packages and shipping so that it’s cheaper to send a package from Beijing to New York than it is to ship from Los Angeles to New York,” he said. “We were giving China this break as if it’s a developing country like Haiti or something. It’s now like the second-largest economy in the world and they are still getting that same break.”

President Trump announced last week that the U.S. would pull out of the 144-year-old postal treaty.

Amazon did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment at the time of publication.